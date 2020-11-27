Boos in Sánchez and Illa in front of La Paz hospital in Madrid

Between the boos. This is how Pedro Sánchez and Salvador Illa received around twenty citizens who were waiting concentrated in front of La Paz Hospital in Madrid, who both went this Friday in the company of Pedro Duque and José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

Exactly, the same group of people who booed the President and the Minister of Health, with cries of “exit”, received with applause the mayor of Madrid and national spokesperson for the PP.

Sánchez and Illa, along with the Minister of Science and the mayor of the capital, went to this hospital to visit its central clinical research and clinical trials unit, as Moncloa had announced.

PP criticisms

Martínez-Almeida, although he accompanied the members of the executive, criticized the fact that they had not informed the city council of his visit, saying it was “the first time in this whole pandemic” that Sánchez “took to the streets of Madrid”.

However, he ensured that the Consistory demonstrated its “institutional loyalty”. “If the president of the government comes to the city of Madrid, even if we are not invited, we will accompany him, because he is the president of all,” he told reporters.

For her part, the general secretary of the PP in the Community, Ana Camíns, described as “disloyalty” that the president and Illa went to the hospital this Friday when the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, was in Barcelona .

“They did not visit any hospital during the nine months of the pandemic,” he criticized, criticizing that Illa refused to attend the inauguration of Ayuso’s new pandemic hospital, Isabel Zendal, next Tuesday.