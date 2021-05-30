Boris Johnson: Boris Johnson: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Secretly Married at the Age of 56, Heckle Over his Girlfriend’s Age – Boris Johnson Marries Fiancee Carrie Symonds in Secret Ceremony Photos

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his girlfriend Carrie Symonds on Saturday in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. There is a ruckus in Britain over her third marriage at the age of 56. The age difference between Prime Minister Boris and his fiancee Carrie Symonds is 23 years old. A spokesperson for Johnson’s Downing Street office declined to comment on media reports on the marriage. In fact, Downing Street is home to the residence and office of the British Prime Minister. This wedding report was published by British media The Sun and Daily Mail. Earlier, The Sun had said in a report that Boris Johnson would marry his fiancee next year, that is, in 2022. He had also sent out invitations to his family and friends on the matter.

Last minute guests have been invited

Both media reported last-minute guests were invited to the wedding ceremony held at Westminster Cathedral in central London. Not only that, it was claimed that even senior members of Johnson’s office were unaware of the wedding plans. Due to Corona’s restrictions, weddings in England can currently only accommodate 30 people.

Carrie Symonds arrived for the wedding in a long white dress

Westminster Catholic Cathedral was suddenly closed at 1:30 p.m. due to this VVIP wedding. Half an hour later, Symonds, 33, arrived in a limousine in a long white dress without a veil. Where the already present Johnson welcomed him. After which the couple got married. Only a few family members of Boris Johnson and Symonds were present on this occasion.

Carrie gave birth to a son before marriage

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have lived together in Downing Street since Johnson became Prime Minister in 2019. Last year he announced he was engaged and planning a baby. After which Carrie Symonds gave birth to her son Wilfred Laurie Nicholas Johnson in April 2020. Due to Johnson’s complicated personal life, UK media calls him Bonking Boris.

This is Johnson’s third marriage

He was previously fired from the Conservative Party’s political team for lying about an extramarital affair. She has been divorced twice and refused to say how many children she has given birth to. Johnson’s last marriage was to a lawyer, Marina Wheeler. They had four children together but announced in September 2018 that they had separated.