Boris Johnson: Confusion over peasant movement UK Prime Minister Johnson said – I am worried about the situation in India Pakistan – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Parliament confuses farmers’ protest with india-pak dispute

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was unfamiliar with the Indian farmers’ movement; told the peasant movement in the House of Commons: The question between India and Pakistan has been asked by the Sikh MP from the British Labor Party.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemed confused about the Indian peasant movement. Reacting to the Labor MP’s statement on the issue of farmers in parliament, he called it an issue between India and Pakistan. He said the two countries should settle any disputes bilaterally. Let me tell you that the Labor movement in India has been supported by many Labor MPs in Britain.

A British MP raised the issue in the House

On Wednesday, Sikh MP from Kolabar Party Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi raised the issue in the House of Commons. He said I was afraid to see the images of water cannon, tear gas and crackdown on farmers demonstrating peacefully. However, it was heartwarming to see that the farmers who fed the security forces had been ordered to kill and drive them away.

Labor MP demanded intervention

Labor MP demanded that Prime Minister Johnson make Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi aware of our concerns? We do not anticipate that this impasse will end soon. He asked Prime Minister Johnson if he agreed that everyone has the basic right to protest peacefully?

Boris Johnson recounted the India-Pakistan affair

In response to this, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that our point of view is that we are certainly very concerned about what is happening between India and Pakistan, but this question concerns the governments of both countries. Are important. I know he (Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi) appreciates this point.

Britain recounted India’s internal affairs

Let me tell you that the British government has refused to speak officially about the Indian peasant movement. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Ministry said the issue of handling the protests was an internal Indian matter. Let us know that around 36 UK MPs had urged the UK government to act immediately on this issue.

British MPs wrote letter about peasant movement

36 British MPs led by Labor MP Tanmanjit Singh Dhesi wrote a letter to Commonwealth Secretary Dominic Raab in support of the peasant movement. In that letter, MPs demanded that India be pressured against the Farmers Act. The MP faction called on Dominic Robb to speak to the Indian government through the support of Sikh farmers in Punjab and abroad and the Commonwealth office.