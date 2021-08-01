Boris Johnson marries pregnant: Boris Johnson marries Carrie pregnant again: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be a father again

London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to be a father again this year. His wife Carrie is pregnant and their second child is due in December. Carey announced the pregnancy on Instagram and said that this year she also had a miscarriage. That’s why they named their future baby “Rainbow Baby”. The couple had their first baby in April of last year.

The Prime Minister and his wife tied the knot in May this year in a small ceremony held at Westminster Cathedral in London. Giving information on the pregnancy, Carrie wrote in the post: “Hope our rainbow baby comes this Christmas.” He wrote: “I had a miscarriage earlier this year which broke my heart. I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again.

The rainbow baby is called such children who have already had a miscarriage in the family or the first child died at an early age. Carey shared how she was broken when she miscarried, but when she spoke to other people who had been through the trauma, she felt much lighter. She said that is why she is sharing this news so that other parents like her will feel better.

This is believed to be Prime Minister Boris’ seventh child. The 57-year-old prime minister has already been married twice and does not speak openly about the children. He has four children with his second wife, Marina Weiler. She is believed to be two months pregnant when she married Carrie in May of this year.

