boris johnson pm modi: boris johnson invited modi prime minister to g7 summit in britain in june – boris johnson invited modi prime minister to g7 summit in britain in june

London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit. Johnson gave details on Sunday of the high-profile summit to be held in the Cornish coastal region from June 11-13, which Britain will chair. Johnson invited PM Modi over the phone last year. India was then chosen as the guest country of this conference along with South Korea and Australia.

An official invitation was sent to PM Modi on Sunday. The British Prime Minister reiterated his intention to visit India before the G7 summit. Previously, his schedule to attend Republic Day celebrations in India as the main guest had been canceled due to the Corona virus crisis. The G7 group includes Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

The UK Foreign Office said that as ‘the world’s pharmacy’ India already supplies more than 50 percent of the world’s vaccines and the UK and India have worked together during the epidemic. According to an official statement from the British government, “Britain was the first member of the P5 to plead for India’s permanent seat on the UN Security Council. He was the first member of the G7 group to invite India to the G7 summit in 2005. ”

India, who will be the current president of the BRICS and president of the G20 in 2023, will play a major role in multilateral cooperation for the betterment of the world. According to the Foreign Office, the invitations to India, Australia and South Korea demonstrate Britain’s commitment to ensuring better representation of today’s world in multilateral institutions.