Boris Johnson Santa Claus: Innocence: 8-year-old asked UK Prime Minister – what will Santa be in the corona era? – child asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that Santa Claus will come in coronavirus

London

Monty, an 8-year-old living in Britain, asked the British Prime Minister a question about innocence. The question in Monty’s mind was whether Santa would be able to give gifts in this age of epidemic? He posed this question to PM Boris Johnson while writing a letter. In response to this, the British Prime Minister also gave a very nice answer.

Monty wrote in the letter: “Dear Mr. Johnson, I am 8 years old and wondering if you and the government would think Santa Claus would come this time for Christmas?” Are we going to keep some hand sanitizer with cookies, will it come? Or will he wash his hands? I can understand that you are very busy, but can you talk to the scientists about it?

PM Johnson also replied to this charming letter. In his response, Johnson wrote, “I called the North Pole and I can tell you my dad is ready. Johnson wrote in a letter to the child: “Our chief medical officer said Santa Claus would take responsibility. There will be no problem for them or for your health. The PM told the child, “It’s a wonderful idea to have hand sanitizer with cookies. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tweeted this letter.