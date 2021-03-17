Boris Johnson: Shared climate vision on visit agenda with friend PM Modi, says PM Boris Johnson: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Strong points:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his brilliant leadership in the global fight against climate change, Prime Minister Modi will visit India next month.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to India. Johnson praised Prime Minister Modi for his exceptional leadership in the global fight against climate change. Please say Boris Johnson will be visiting India next month i.e. April. He first became the main guest at Indian Republic Day celebrations on January 26, but his tour was postponed due to a Corona infection.

Johnson thanked PM Modi

Prime Minister Johnson said that during his visit to New Delhi next month, the agenda for talks with friends will include a range of issues, including a shared vision by Britain and India for a sustainable future. Addressing the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI), Johnson thanked Modi for hosting it.

Johnson is coming to India next month

This conference is organized digitally. Modi inaugurated it. Johnson congratulated Prime Minister Modi for his exceptional leadership in areas such as renewable energy in the global fight against climate change, and praised CDRI’s exceptional initiative under the leadership of India and co-chaired by the UK- United. Johnson is expected to visit India in late April.