Boris Johnson’s visit to India next week canceled due to COVID-19: Boris Johnson’s visit to India canceled due to Kovid outbreak

New Delhi / London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not visit India next week following the Corona virus outbreak. The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the cancellation of the tour on Monday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the decision was made by both sides by mutual agreement. He said that in view of the current status of Kovid-19, it has been mutually agreed that the British Prime Minister will not visit India next week.

A spokesperson for the Department of External Affairs said the two sides will hold a digital meeting in the coming days, during which plans for India-UK relations will be presented. Downing Street in London also reported on Monday that Johnson’s tour had been canceled. However, Johnson will speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month to begin his plans for a future UK-India partnership. Their face-to-face meeting is scheduled for later this year.

Downing Street said in a joint statement on behalf of the British and Indian governments that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could not visit India next week due to the current state of the corona virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Johnson will meet at the end of this month to agree and start their ambitious plans for future partnerships between Britain and India, the statement said.

Johnson was forced to cancel his trip amid growing cases of Covid-19 in India. Over the weekend, the opposition British Labor Party urged him to postpone the visit and discuss it digitally with Zoom. Previously, it had been announced to shorten the visit to one day.

The two sides must agree on a ‘2030 roadmap’ to bring new energy to India-UK relations in the areas of trade, investment and climate change actions. Now on that, the process can be done digitally at the end of this month. Earlier in January Johnson’s visit was canceled on Republic Day.