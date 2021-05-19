Borràs calls for the full investiture of Aragonès for this Thursday

Publication: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 3:27 PM

The President of Parliament, Laura Borràs, announced this Wednesday the convocation of the full investiture of Father Aragonès for this Thursday and Friday.

This was announced during a brief appearance in his hearings office in Parliament, after completing the cycle of consultations with parliamentary leaders to probe support for Aragonès, which could be invested on Friday in the first majority vote. absolute, with 33 votes from ERC, 32 from JxCat and 9 from CUP.

“As President of the Parliament of Catalonia, and after having carried out the obligatory cycle of consultations with all the parliamentary groups of this Assembly, I have verified that the candidate who has the best chances of being invested is Father Aragonès”, did he declare.

Then, Borràs will sign the call for the second plenary session – after the first failed attempt at the end of March -, which will begin this Thursday at 4 p.m. with the intervention of the presidential candidate and which will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. with the continuation of debate and vote.

Before appearing to announce the date of the plenary session, Borràs concluded the cycle of consultations by meeting Salvador Illa (PSC), Albert Batet and Gemma Geis (JxCat) and Republicans Josep Maria Jové and Marta Vilalta.

The investiture will therefore take place a few days before the expiration of the May 26 deadline, the deadline for electing a new President of the Generalitat and avoiding further elections.

Aragonès has already undergone a first nomination debate at the end of March, but failed the two votes which took place, having been able to win only the support of the CUP, but not that of JxCat, from which the 32 deputies abstained.

After three months of negotiations, which have sometimes bypassed the abyss of an electoral rehearsal, ERC and JxCat last Monday sealed an agreement to reissue their coalition.

The government chaired by Aragonès will have 14 departments – one more than so far – split 50% between ERC and JxCat.