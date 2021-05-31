BOSE QuietComfort 35 II headphones for less than 180 €! – Old Sport Republic

News about the French Days 2021: BOSE QuietComfort 35 II headphones for under 180 €! Posted on May 29, 2021 at 9:52 am For discerning audiophiles, the BOSE brand remains one of the benchmarks thanks to its award-winning sound quality. On the occasion of the French Days 2021, the American company is offering the QuietComfort 35 II, one of its best headphones at an unbeatable price.

French Days 2021: Where can you get the BOSE QuietComfort 35 II at the best price?

This little miracle from BOSE is sold at Cdiscount at the best price and in its silver color. The French brand is actually offering it for € 179.99, a price well below the officially requested € 379.99. If you are looking for a new helmet, this is an opportunity not to be missed!

BOSE quality and noise suppression

This BOSE QuietComfort 35 II is one of the company’s great classics, thanks in particular to its recognized sound quality and its absolutely elegant design. Its other big advantage is a technology that is becoming increasingly popular with consumers: noise cancellation. Activating this mode with a simple button suppresses ambient noise – ideal for quiet work or to get rid of the noise of the subway. Finally, note that it is a wireless device (via Bluetooth) that is particularly compatible with iOS and Android smartphones. A very nice piece, especially at this low price! Find the BOSE QuietComfort 35 II Silver headphones for € 179.99 instead of € 379.99 at Cdiscount French Days: Don’t miss any offers from the event Von TomLenders, Jeuxvideo partner .com MP