Brahim Ghali, leader of the Polisario Front, leaves Spain after being questioned at the National Court

Brahim Ghali, leader of the Polisario Front, will leave Spain on a flight to Algiers this evening, according to judicial sources confirmed to LaSexta. Ghali leaves the country just hours after being questioned at the National Tribunal for two complaints in which he is accused of genocide, crimes of torture and crimes against humanity, and that Judge Pedraz refused to impose provisional measures.

I would have tried a little earlier. The plane left this morning from Algiers to Logroño, presumably to recover the secretary general of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, was forced to turn around on the order of the military controllers, which was communicated to it by the Enaire controllers. . civilians, according to sources from the Spanish director of air navigation.

Enaire carried out the instructions received and the plane returned, according to the same sources of the director of Spanish air navigation, which reports to the Ministry of Development. Front Polisario leader Ibrahim Ghali has been admitted to Logroño San Millán-San Pedro hospital since arriving in Spain to be treated for a coronavirus infection. On Tuesday, he testified by videoconference before Judge Pedraz, where he denied any involvement in the serious human rights violations attributed to him.