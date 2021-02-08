Brahmaputra Dam in China: China Brahmaputra: China is building the largest dam in the world, northeast India and Bangladesh will dry up! – China will build the world’s largest dam on the Brahmaputra River, northeast India and Bangladesh will dry up

From Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, China will build the largest dam in the world to “seize” Indian waters, keeping an eye on Indian lands. China has embarked on a project to build a 60 gigawatt Mahakai dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo or Brahmaputra River, considered extremely sacred from Tibet to India. This dam is being built in the area of ​​the former region of the Tibet Autonomous Region where the first Tibetan Empire flourished. China aims to achieve carbon neutrality 2060 for which it is strongly focusing on the hydroelectric project in Tibet. This too when the Tibetan people and environmentalists oppose the entire dam. Let us know what impact the construction of the largest dam in the world will have on the Brahmaputra …..

Tibetans worship the giant Brahmaputra like a goddess

Originally from Tibet, Tenjin Dolme now lives in Australia and teaches the Tibetan language. He had to leave Tibet after the Chinese repression. He said that in Tibet, the honor of the rivers is anchored in his blood. Tenjin says that when we swam in these rivers, we were told not to use these rivers as toilets because the goddesses dwell in their waters. The sacred river Brahmaputra is believed to be the body of the Tibetan goddess Dorje Phagmo. Goddess Dorje is highly respected in Tibetan culture. Tempa Gyltsen Jamalha, an environmental expert at the Tibet Policy Institute, said respect for rivers is centuries old. He said that after the Chinese occupation of Tibet under the leadership of the Communist Party, the Tibetan people no longer own their land. Tampa told Alajjira that there was no roadblock in Tibet before the Chinese occupation. It’s not because we couldn’t do it, but it’s because we respect the rivers.

The twisted eye of the dragon on the world’s highest river

Tempa says the Chinese will do anything for their development, this too has been banned so far. This is disappointing and no advice has been taken from the Tibetans in this regard. The Yarlung Tsangpo or Brahmaputra River, originating from the glacier of western Tibet, is the highest river in the world at an elevation of 16,404 feet above sea level. The Brahmaputra River drains the chest of the Himalayas at through Bangladesh through northeast India. The Brahmaputra River forms an 8,858-foot-deep valley that is twice as deep as the Grand Canyon of America. Experts have warned that the political and environmental consequences of this larger dam may come to light. Experts say China already has a surplus of electricity in terms of hydropower, but wants to build this huge dam for a special purpose. Riverine expert Brien Eiler said China is trying to use the energy from this dam to compensate for its loss from fossil fuels to clean energy.

The Brahmaputra dam will produce three times more electricity than the Three George dam

Experts say this dam on the Brahmaputra can generate three times more electricity than the Three George dam in China. After the formation of the Three George Dam, around 1.4 million people had to leave their homes and move elsewhere. A very small population lives in China around the Brahmaputra, but so far 2,000 people have had to relocate elsewhere. This dam will be built in Meadowg County, which has a population of approximately 14,000. Spread over 2.5 million square kilometers, the Tibetan Plateau is not only teeming with natural riches, but also connects its borders to many other countries. The melting of the Tibetan Plateau, known as the Third Pole, and the water sources are quenching the thirst of the population of around 1.8 billion people in China, India and Bhutan. Tempa says it was because of Tibet’s natural sources that the Chinese Communist Party occupied Tibet 70 years ago.

Brahmaputra dam could cause India-Bangladesh ‘drought’

Amid the tensions in Ladakh between India and China, experts say a dispute over the Brahmaputra could begin. In fact, after leaving China, the Brahmaputra River enters Bangladesh via Arunachal Pradesh and Assam in India. China is building the world’s largest dam just 30 km from Indian land. Tempa says China will certainly use the dam as a political tool. This is the reason why India has expressed its concern about this dam. On the other hand, after anticipating a dispute between China and India, America has come forward on this whole issue. The US Tibet Policy and Support Act promises to encourage a regional framework for water security. Will help for agreements between all countries. On the other hand, amid concerns from India and Bangladesh, China has said it will continue to provide additional information on the Brahmaputra River. China can claim that, but its 11 dams on the Mekong River have caused severe water shortages in many countries in Southeast Asia, such as Myanmar and Laos. Now the same danger has started to loom in India and Bangladesh.

Chinese dragon builds world’s largest tunnel

In fact, the Brahmaputra and Indus are huge rivers originating in Tibet. The Indus River flows through northwest India into the Arabian Sea via Pakistan. At the same time, the Brahmaputra River flows through Bangladesh in northeast India. These two rivers are among the largest rivers in the world. China has been committed to changing the direction of the Brahmaputra River for many years. China calls the Brahmaputra River as Yarlung Zangbo which flows through Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh. The Brahmaputra and Indus rivers are both native to the Xinjiang region of China. The Indus River enters Pakistan via Ladakh. Speaking to the American newspaper Ipoch Times, Dr Burgin Waghmar of the South Asia Institute in London said: “Under the current project, water from the Brahmaputra River is to be transported through a 1,000 kilometer tunnel to Tilmakan. , taking it from the Tibetan Plateau. Taklamakan is a desert area in southwestern Xinjiang ”. It is said that construction of the 600 km long Greek tunnel began in August 2017. The project costs $ 11.7 billion.

1000 km Chinese tunnel will be a ‘wonder’ for the world

Chinese government media Global Times confirmed in July 2017 that 20 Chinese experts gathered in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, in July 2017, and discussed the diversion of rivers from Tibet to Xinjiang. Chinese engineers say they want to develop Xinjiang on the model of the US state of California. For this, we want to build a huge waterfall in Xinjiang through a tunnel 1000 km long. In fact, China now wants to promote the development of the western region after the development of its eastern region which is still very late. There is a severe water shortage in Xinjiang. This deficiency will be filled by bringing water from Tibet. This tunnel carrying water from Tibet to Xinjiang will be very special. It will cost $ 14.73 million per km to build it. Each year, 10 to 15 billion tonnes of water can be transported through its tunnel. On the flip side, experts say this tunnel will ruin biodiversity and there will also be a risk of an earthquake. There have been similar attempts earlier in history, but their impact has been very disastrous.