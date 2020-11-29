Brahmaputra River Dam China: China, Northeast, Bangladesh Construction of massive dam on Brahmaputra River near Arunachal – China to build massive dam on Brahmaputra River near Arunachal Pradesh

Beijing

Amid the ongoing border dispute in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese dragon is building a massive dam near the border with India on the lower Brahmaputra River or the Yarlung Zangbo River from Tibet. . The size of this dam can be estimated from the fact that it will be able to generate three times more hydroelectric power than Three Gorge, the world’s largest dam built in China. This large dam in China can cause drought conditions in the northeastern states of India and Bangladesh.

The Brahmaputra River, originating in the Tibet Autonomous Region, enters the country’s border through Arunachal Pradesh State, India. This river is called Siang in Arunachal Pradesh. The river then reaches Assam where it is called the Brahmaputra. The Brahmaputra enters Bangladesh through Assam. The Brahmaputra is considered to be the basis of life in the northeastern states of India and Bangladesh and millions of people depend on it for their livelihood.

Dam to be built very close to the Arunachal Pradesh border

China’s official Sovereign Global Times reported that the dam could be built in Meadowg County, Tibet, which is very close to the Indian border of Arunachal Pradesh. China has already built several small dams on the Brahmaputra River. Although the new dam is enormous in shape. This new dam will be so large that it can generate three times more electricity than the Three George Dam.

It is believed that this new dam is built with China’s national security in mind. China Power Construction Cooperation chairman and party secretary Yan Zhiong said the dam will be built under the latest five-year plan. This program will last until 2025. He said that now no dams have been built in Tak’s history. This is a historic opportunity for the Chinese hydroelectric industry. This dam can produce 300 billion kWh of electricity each year.

China has a strategic advantage over India in terms of rivers

On the other hand, experts claim that China has a strategic advantage over India in terms of international rivers. The Lowy Institute report states: “China has claimed the waters of Tibet, controlling the waters of the seven rivers that flow into South Asia – the Indus, Ganges, Brahmaputra, Irrawaddy, Salween, Yangtze and the Mekong “. These rivers flow through Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam. Of these, 48% of the water passes through India.

India and China have an agreement to share water data, but in 2017, China refused to give this data at the time of the Doklam crisis. China has now announced the construction of a dam at a time when tensions between India and China in Ladakh are at their peak. Chinese affairs expert Shu Liping said the dam will have a significant impact on people living in low lying areas in India and Bangladesh. India will never trust China.