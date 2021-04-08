Brazil Corona Virus Update: Brazil Faces Organic Fukushima, Seeing New Covid 19 Variants Every Week Warn Expert – Corona Virus Ravages In Brazil New Strain Every Week Mahakatsadi Experts Like Fukushima

Strong points:

Health expert warns Brazil, like Japan, suffered from Fukushima biological tragedy, saying a new strain of corona virus is emerging in the country every week, a record of one day of death has been broken in Brazil on Tuesday and 4,195 people died in Brazil.

Miguel Nicolais, who led the Corona virus response team in the northeast of the country until February, said Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was facing the biggest humanitarian tragedy in the country’s history. He told the BBC: “It’s like a nuclear reactor in which a chain reaction has started and which is out of control. It’s like a biological tragedy from Fukushima.

‘He cannot be controlled over all the earth’

Miguel was referring to the Japanese nuclear reactor accident after the terrible 2011 tsunami. He said that I understood that Brazil was not only the epicenter of this epidemic in the world, it was a threat to the efforts of the international community to control the epidemic all over the world. The health expert said that if the corona virus is not controlled in Brazil, it cannot be controlled all over the earth.

The health expert said: ‘We see a new strain every week, some of which are more contagious and deadly than before. Some of them can spread across the border to other Latin American countries and from there to the whole world. Explain that the number of Kovid-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 13.22 million. At the same time, the death toll crossed 28.7 lakhs. According to the latest data, the number of cases worldwide is now 13,22,93,566 and the number of deaths is 28,71,642.

Brazil is in second place with 3,36947 deaths.

America still faces the world’s worst Corona virus outbreak. It has recorded the highest number of 3,08,45,915 cases and 5,56,509 deaths to date. Brazil is in second place with 1,31,00,580 cases and 3,364,947 deaths. The countries in which more than 2 million cases of the corona virus have been reported are India (1,26,86,049), France (49,02,025), Russia (45,46,307), United Kingdom (43 , 79,033), Italy (35,86,707)), Turkey (35,79,185), Spain (33,17,948), Germany (33,17,948), Germany, (29,09,902), Colombia (24,68,236), Poland (24,56,709), Argentina (24, 28,029) and Mexico (22,56,509).