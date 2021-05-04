Brazil Coronavirus Death News: Brazil 803 deaths of pregnant and postpartum women due to coronavirus – Corona virus made for pregnant women in Brazil, country rocked by 800 deaths

Strong points:

Corona virus is becoming an epidemic time for pregnant women in Brazil: 800 women die soon after becoming pregnant and mothers in Brazil

It is becoming an epidemic time for pregnant women in Brazil who are battling the corona virus. The entire country was rocked by the deaths of 800 women in Brazil shortly after becoming pregnant and mothers. National officials have warned women to postpone their conception plans for a while. More than 4 lakh people have died from the Corona virus so far in Brazil.

At least 803 women have died in Brazil after giving birth to a corona outbreak in February last year, according to a Brazilian task force. Of these, 432 women have died this year. The Corona virus has reached the most dangerous level in Brazil this year. Recently, Brazilian newspapers were full of information about the deaths of pregnant women.

Concerns are being raised about the health of pregnant women around the world amid the ravages of the corona virus. But experts warn that the situation in Brazil is more dangerous than in other parts of the world. This is why authorities have warned women to delay pregnancy until the ravages of Corona wear off in Brazil. According to one estimate, 77.5% of the total deaths of pregnant women from corona worldwide have occurred in Brazil.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global corona epidemic has peaked at 153.1 million cases and caused more than 3.20 million deaths. In its latest update Tuesday morning, the University Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global number of cases and death rates are 153,177,931 and 3,209,349. According to the CSSE , the United States remains the lowest ranked country with the highest number of 32,470,363 and 577,492 deaths in the world.

In terms of infection, India ranks second with 19,925,604 cases. The other countries with more than two million confirmed cases of coronavirus are Brazil (14,779,529), France (5,717,160), Turkey (4,900,121), Russia (4,776,844), the United Kingdom (4,437,505), Italy (4,050,708), Spain (3,540,430), Germany (3,540,430). ), Are Germany. 3,438,186), Argentina (3,021,179), Colombia (2,905,254), Poland (2,805,756), Iran (2,555,587), Mexico (2,349,900) and Ukraine (2 140 838). In terms of deaths, Brazil is in second place with 408,622 people. Countries with more than 50,000 deaths are India (218,959), Mexico (217,345), United Kingdom (127,797), Italy (121,433), Russia (109,341), France (105 291), Germany (83,362), Spain (78,293).