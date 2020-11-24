Breaking news from Ladakh border: China, thousands of tons of cargo sent to troops, preparing to face Ladakh’s cold winter

Strong points:

China has sent thousands of tons of essentials to Ladakh in its trucks in hundreds of trucks, just ahead of the region’s freezing cold in the coming months. Fishing reached eastern Ladakh while traveling

A fierce cold began in eastern Ladakh and amid tensions with India, China supplied thousands of tons of essentials to its troops in hundreds of trucks. China supplied it in the coming months just before the region’s freezing cold. China’s state-owned CCTV broadcaster reported that hundreds of giant trucks traveled day and night to reach eastern Ladakh. It is believed that China has completed its preparations to stay in this region for the entire winter.

CCTV said that after sufficient supplies, Chinese soldiers will now be able to get through the cold easily. This caravan of Chinese products has gone through a path where the oxygen level is dropping and landslides happen very quickly. Meanwhile, the Chinese soldiers had to work hard to maintain supplies. Since last May, thousands of Chinese and Indian soldiers have been present face to face in this area.

In eastern Ladakh, the mercury drops to minus 30 degrees during the months of December and January, and during this time snow and cold are more dangerous for soldiers. In addition, the oxygen level also decreases. Let us know that there have been several rounds of talks between India and China, but this dispute does not appear to be resolved.

Large-scale troop deployment in 30 days

The Chinese dragon is once again preparing for a great deception with India. The Chinese PLA army has deployed large-scale troops to its occupied area of ​​Aksai Chin over the past 30 days and is building high-speed roads. Not only that, China has also widened the road connecting Finger 6 to 8 from Lake Pangong so that the Chinese military can reach the Indian front very quickly in the event of a fight.

According to the Hindustan Times report, this action by the Chinese military makes it clear that it is preparing to stay in Aksai Chin for a long time. He also wants to keep the pressure on himself even after talks with India. Negotiations will soon take place between the Indian and Chinese military to push back the troops and reduce the tension. Indian military sources said the PLA was building 10 bunkers at Mount Sajum, located south of Samar Lungpa and Rechin La, 30 km from the Karakoram Pass. Not only that, the Chinese military is also eyeing the strategically important Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip.