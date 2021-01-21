Breaking News in Hindi: Trump Leaves White House With Tainted Legacy In US History – Trump Leaves White House With Tainted Legacy In US History

Disclaimer: This article is automatically downloaded from the agency feed. It was not edited by the NavbharatTimes.com team.

Washington, Jan.20 (PTI) Donald Trump said goodbye to the White House on Wednesday, marking a stained legacy of his tenure in U.S. history like never before. Trump was known for his unpredictable leadership abilities, his confrontational statements targeting both supporters and opponents, and as a twice impeached president. Trump, 74, a businessman-turned-real estate politician, has made major changes to the rules of politics in the halls of power in Washington DC. He has been indicted twice in the past four years, and days before his term expires, he faced a second indictment charge against the US Parliament for inciting violence by supporters. Trump faced a violent outburst against his Democratic rival Joe Biden during the election period during the Kovid-19 pandemic outbreak, but never accepted it. Instead, he accused him of rigging the election, which was also rejected by the country's administration and Trump's own Republican Party officials. Trump is the third president in U.S. history to be impeached in the House of Representatives and the only president to be impeached twice. He was also accused of mismanaging the Kovid-19 outbreak. During the election campaign, Trump portrayed himself as a hero to black people, but Trump's image was tarnished by the death of George Floyd, an African-American man in custody and the riots that followed, and he was criticized. Lied. Trump was born in Queens and the child of real estate businessman Fred Trump. He was educated at Wharton School and took out a US $ 1 million loan from his father before joining the company. He is considered to be a hard working businessman who worked hard to run his family business.