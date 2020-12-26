Brexit Deal explained: all about the Brexit agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union – historic agreement between the United Kingdom and the EU, all about the Brexit agreement

Strong points:

After a long-standing dispute between Britain and countries in the European Union, consensus on the Brexit trade deal finally came to an end on Christmas Eve. After the Brexit deal, Britain will no longer be part of the European single market. The UK Prime Minister’s Office confirmed the deal. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it spectacular news, saying that money, customs, laws, trade and fishing have been taken from the maritime sector. Let’s see what’s special about the new Brexit Deal …

Rate

The most notable thing about the new Brexit deal is tariff-free, quota-free access to one of the biggest markets in the world. This is more than what the EU has signed with Canada or Japan. The deal will bring relief to UK businessmen who feared the difficulties of cross-border trade and import taxes after the Corona virus outbreak.

Trade

Reliable trade programs between UK and EU will be recognized. This would mean that UK manufacturers would have to follow UK and EU standards. There is no limit (quota) on the number of products that can be traded across the border between the two parties.

Professional qualification

After this agreement, doctors, nurses, architects, dentists, pharmacists, animal doctors and engineers will no longer be automatically recognized in the European Union and the United Kingdom. These professionals will now have to seek recognition from the countries in which they wish to work.

Traffic

After the Brexit deal, the British people will no longer be allowed to work, study, start or live in EU countries. Not only that, if the British live in the countries of the European Union more than 90 days, then they will have to take a visa. However, it will be easier to work abroad in coordination with certain social security benefits such as old age pension and health care.

Fisheries agreement

Britain will abandon a shared fisheries policy. So far, fishermen in European countries have caught 650 million pounds of fish off the British coast, while British vessels have caught 85 million pounds of fish. The EU quota in the New Deal will be reduced by 25% gradually over the next five and a half years. Britain had a serious dispute with France over the fishery.

Explain that in order to implement this Brexit deal, it needs to be passed in the UK Parliament and in the EU. With that in mind, the vote will take place in the UK Parliament on December 30. On January 31 of this year, Britain was officially separated from the European Union. Since then, the two sides have been in talks to establish new trade rules. Following the deal, Boris Johnson said the £ 668bn deal would ‘save jobs across the country’ every year and ‘help British products to be sold in markets across the country. ‘EU without any tax or quota’.