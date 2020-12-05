Brexit deal on fishing rights: Brexit deal: European Union and UK rar on sea fishing – Brexit deal

London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet on Saturday to break the deadlock over the post-Brexit trade deal. After weeks of in-depth discussions between negotiators on both sides, the differences between the two issues have now persisted. One of the main issues of conflict between the European Union and Great Britain is the right to fish at sea.

The UK and the European Union are due to conclude a trade deal by December 31. Many issues of this agreement have been agreed, but many important issues remain unresolved. A major problem in this area is the right to fish. According to sources, countries involved in the European Union want Britain to have fishing rights over its maritime territory for the next 10 years.

Britain does not seem ready on the condition of the European Union, according to a BBC report. France’s European affairs minister said he could veto if he was not happy with the deal. French President Emmanuel Macron is doing his best to ensure that the fishing industry is not banned in British maritime territory.

Meanwhile, spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was still a possibility of a deal. On the other hand, Irish Prime Minister Michel Martin has said he is delighted that there is an agreement on a trade deal. In fact, on January 31, 2020, Britain split from the European Union, but leaders on both sides needed time to discuss a deal further. This is why he was given an 11-month deadline, which ends on December 31. If this deal is not reached, there will be border control and a tax will be levied on goods shipped between Britain and the European Union.