BRICS Namaste: BRICS countries meeting ends with ‘Namaste’, discussion of economy amid coronavirus pandemic – China looks forward to reaching consensus on issues of common concern at meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers

Beijing

Ahead of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the BRICS countries, China said on Tuesday that it was ready to exchange views, harmonize each other’s positions and reach a consensus with the other countries in this group of five. members on matters of common interest. he. When the meeting was over, all members said goodbye with ‘Namaste’.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, while announcing the participation of his Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the digital meeting of foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), said at a press conference here that this conference will be held during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is of particular importance in the recovery of the world economy after the -19 pandemic.

Weinbin said, “Amid the collective impact of COVID-19 and other major changes seen during this century, the BRICS mechanism is of particular importance in terms of intensifying cooperation among emerging markets. and developing countries to help the global economy recover from the pandemic. ”

“Under the leadership of the BRICS leaders, the foreign ministers of the five countries hold regular meetings to strengthen mutual trust and deepen cooperation in the field of political security,” he said.

On the issue of China’s expectations of the meeting, the spokesperson said, “China is looking forward to the meeting with other BRICS countries to exchange views, harmonize each other’s positions and to reach consensus on urgent matters of common interest “.

“Together, we will send a strong message that the BRICS countries support genuine multilateralism with solidarity and cooperation, encourage the recovery of the post-pandemic economy and meet global challenges,” he said.