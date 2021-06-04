Britain approved Pfizer’s vaccine for 12-15 years, the director of the Delhi AIIMS said. – Whidbey Daily News

In the UK, children aged 12-15 are allowed emergency use of the Pfizer-Bioentech corona vaccine.

London. Efforts are being made around the world on a war footing for rapid vaccination amid the growing impact of the Corona epidemic. Now there is big news about corona vaccination in children too.

In the UK, children aged 12-15 are allowed emergency use of the Pfizer-Bioentech corona vaccine. About the third wave of Corona, when all the experts are warning that it can prove more deadly than before and children can be affected by it.

At such times, getting permission to vaccinate children is a big deal. Let me tell you that earlier Canadian and U.S. regulators decided to vaccinate children.

The Pfizer vaccine can be applied in India

Here, the effect of the second wave of corona in India now seems to be almost over. But health experts are warning about a third wave in a row. In such a situation, Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi, said that the American company Pfizer vaccine can also be given to children.

“This is not the first time that India has approved a vaccine without hearing a case,” Guleria told the media. The central government has approved such vaccines, which have been approved for immediate use by the United States, Britain, and Europe. Therefore, we think that another vaccine will be available for adults and children in India very soon. The Pfizer vaccine is coming to India soon.

It is known that covacin is being tried on children aged 2-18 years in India. Meanwhile, with Britain allowing children between the ages of 12 and 15 to be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, hopes of getting another vaccine in India soon have increased.

Decisions made on the basis of American studies

It is learned that the Pfizer-BionetTech vaccine was first approved in the European Union of 27 countries. After this, in December 2020, people aged 16 and over were allowed to be vaccinated.

The decision to allow children to receive the Pfizer vaccine is based on a study of more than 2,000 children in the United States. Now it can be approved in India as well. A study in France has found that the Pfizer vaccine is effective against a new variant of the corona found in India, Delta.



