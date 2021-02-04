British adolescent coma coronavirus: Young man comes out of coma after 10 months in UK, ignoring corona virus outbreak – UK teenager Joseph Flavill emerging from 10 month coma has no knowledge of the Covid 19 pandemic

Strong points:

The Corona virus outbreak is being fought around the world, but a young Briton was not told even after being infected twice. In fact, this young Briton was in a coma for almost 10 months and there was no information about this biggest tragedy in the world. The youngster’s name was Joseph Flavil (19) and he was hit by a car on March 1, 2020.

Joseph, injured in an accident three weeks before Britain’s first lockout, fell into a coma. After being in a coma for about 10 months, Joseph slowly began to recover and respond. Joseph’s aunt, Sally Flavil Smith, told the Guardian newspaper: “He doesn’t know anything about the epidemic because he was asleep for 10 months.” His information is increasing now, we don’t know what he knows yet.

The family tries to convince Joseph by video call

Selly said, “I don’t know where to start. A year ago, if someone had told me what happened last year, I don’t think I would have believed it. I don’t know how Joseph would know we were going through a situation. He said the family tried to convince Joseph through a video call.

He said we couldn’t go and see him due to the restrictions of the Corona virus, so we had to say it by video call. However, we have not yet informed Joseph of the extent of the outbreak. Celie said that when Joseph felt he couldn’t think of why he was there. We spoke to Joseph on the phone and told him that we wanted to sit with him but we couldn’t.