British coronavirus strain: No evidence of new corona virus spread in UK no longer deadly: Vivek Murthy – no evidence of new type of corona virus found in Britain being more deadly

Washington

News of the rapid spread of the novel corona virus in the UK in the past had worried the whole world about the country. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a lockdown in many places, including London, due to the rapidly growing transition in the country. However, Indo-American physician Vivek Murthy said no such evidence exists to prove that this new, more contagious form is more deadly. Significantly, newly elected President Joe Biden elected Murthy, 43, as surgeon general.

“ The new strain is more contagious ”

Murthy said there is no reason to believe that the corona virus vaccines that have been developed will not be effective against the new type of virus. “According to information from Britain, a new strain (type) of virus has been discovered which is more contagious than the virus we have seen before,” he said. Murthy told NBC News on Sunday: “While it appears to be more contagious, we do not yet have any evidence to prove that it is more lethal for the victim of the infection.”

In parts of England a new type of corona virus has emerged and is spreading rapidly due to which many countries have banned travel to Britain. This type of virus is believed to originate from a patient in the UK or could have originated from a country that has little ability to monitor corona virus mutations.

Masking, remote social work

Murthy said, “If you are at home listening to this news, our precautionary measures will not change which may prevent the spread of the virus. To prevent the spread of Kovid, applying masks, maintaining a social distance, washing hands is always effective. Murthy was born in 1978 at an Indian parent’s home in Huddersfield, USA. His family settled in Newfoundland, USA, Karnataka, India, where his father worked as a district physician.

Symbolic image