British government orders schools to close in London: government orders schools in London to close

London

The UK government has ordered all primary schools in London to close and not to re-open on Monday, amid a surge in Kovid-19 infection rates across England. After an urgent review, the Ministry of Education (DFE) decided that the “status of education framework” would only apply to the entire capital rather than to certain localities. The decision ended opposition in England and growing demands from teacher unions in all schools.

The pressure on the National Health Service (NHS) is increasing and a large number of Kovid patients are admitted to hospitals. UK Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “The infection rate is increasing across the country, and especially in London, we must take this step to protect our country and the NHS. We will continue the exam and reopen classes as soon as possible.

Steps taken to control infection

Officials say the evidence suggests the new type of Kovid-19 infection is increasing across the country, with the situation in London deteriorating. The government said most of the cases reported in London, the south-east and the east of England were of the new type of corona virus. Infection rates have increased faster than expected in these areas, where new types of viral infection are spreading and aggressive action is needed to control the virus.

The number of patients is increasing rapidly

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “Over the past week we have seen cases of infections and hospitalizations across London have risen sharply and hospitals are under increasing pressure.” We need to strike a balance between education and transition rates and pressure on the NHS. “About 53,285 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Britain on Friday and 613 people have died from the disease. The death toll in the country has risen to more than 74,000. The head of the National Service of the Health (NHS) has warned that the situation will worsen in the coming weeks and that this will increase pressure on the health sector.