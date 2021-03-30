British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had sex with his lover Jennifer Arcuri in the family home while his wife was away: his wife is not at home, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formed a relationship with an industrialist

London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been embroiled in a great controversy. Industrial woman Jennifer Arkari has revealed she had sex with Prime Minister Johnson. Not only that, the two also shared sex photos. An investigation has started against the British Prime Minister into the whole affair. Jennifer claimed her love with PM Johnson lasted almost 4 years. He also said that at one point Boris’ wife Marina was not at home and then she slept at his house.

PM Johnson’s 21-year-old female entrepreneur said they slept together in an apartment where there was also a pole for the dancer. Jennifer said that when their love was at its peak, the two would definitely meet once a week. I also sent my topless photo to Boris Johnson. He said, “I love him. I love her so much. ‘

Love lasted from 2012 to 2016

Jennifer claimed there was a physical and intellectual attraction between the two. Boris loved his body and his mind and couldn’t take his hand away from me. He recounted that Boris Johnson was then mayor of London and that the love lasted from 2012 to 2016. Questions arose between the relationship between Jennifer and Boris when Jennifer Thrice visited Boris Johnson on a trade mission with taxpayers’ money.

It became clear from these visits that Boris Johnson and Jennifer had a close relationship but they had yet to reveal it. However, she also stated that Boris, whom she loved until 2016, is no longer. He said Boris had been drinking in a restaurant and told me I wanted to go out with you. We both had a relationship at the apartment for the first time.