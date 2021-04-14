British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India: Covid-19: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shortens his tour to India, decided due to Corona – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to shorten his visit to India due to the situation by Covid-19

Strong points:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on his next tour of India, a spokesman for the little British Prime Minister said on Wednesday that the decision over Corona state in India would arrive in India on April 26, Boris Johnson, was overturned due to Corona in January. His India visit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to shorten his visit to India this month. This decision was taken in view of the situation of corona virus infection in India. The British Prime Minister’s spokesman said on Wednesday that Boris Johnson would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India. The spokesperson told reporters that the decision to shorten the prime minister’s visit was taken after discussions with the Indian government.

The British Prime Minister told the spokesperson: “High-level talks with the Indian government and Indian business leaders will remain the focus of the tour.” He said that now, April 26, most of the programs will take place. Johnson had previously indicated that he would like to visit Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Chennai in addition to New Delhi. But they are forced to reschedule and shorten their tour after Corona’s angry second wave.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to visit India in January. He was invited as the main guest to the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. But then the tour had to be canceled due to the increase in corona cases in the UK. The UK will host the G-7 summit in June this year for which a special invitation has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.