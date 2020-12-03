Briton News: Bristol explosion: Britain’s Bristol rocked by horrific explosion, news of several injured – Bristol explosion kills several after large explosion in Avonmouth

London

Several people were reportedly injured in the horrific explosion in Bristol, Britain on Thursday evening. The explosion allegedly took place in a warehouse in Avonmouth, near Bristol. On this occasion, the personnel and the rescuers are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The Southwest Ambulance Service said it was responding to a very serious situation. No deaths have yet been confirmed in the explosion. Police officials do not even report victims.

Police and firefighters participate in rescue operations

A person present at the scene said they heard a very loud explosion which shook the whole building. The ambulance service said in a statement that the South West Ambulance Service was present on site after a serious incident at a Kings Weston Lane campus in Avonmouth, Bristol. We are accompanied by firefighters and police.

Smoke seen coming out of the stage

According to local media reports, people were injured, although there is no further information about this. Police vehicles, firefighters and a helicopter are seen on site in photographs of the incident. In some other photographs, we see smoke.