Brussels comes out in defense of vaccines against covid in the face of doubts caused by the new wave of infections

A man receives a dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Zagreb (Croatia), this Monday. ANTONIO BRONIC (Reuters)

The outbreak of covid infections – 19 in the new winter wave of the pandemic, pessimism has spread in some countries. And the return of restrictions that seemed to be overcome fuels doubts about the effectiveness of vaccines. The European Commission has come out this Thursday to the passage of possible speculations and has repeated that “the message is to get vaccinated, vaccinated, vaccinated.” The community body indicates that it is enough to compare the current rates of deaths and hospitalizations with those of last year, when the vaccination campaigns had not started, to verify that the effectiveness of the punctures is unquestionable.

But the debate is far from dying down because the EU, like the rest of the planet, is moving towards the third year of the pandemic without any country achieving complete normality, not even those with the highest vaccination rates. Given the deterioration of the epidemiological situation, the European Parliament has decided to include the increase in infections on the agenda of the next plenary session, which will force the European Commission to pronounce itself next Tuesday. Parliament itself, which this month held its first full face-to-face plenary session, is already considering returning to hybrid sessions as of December.

The Commission has already advanced this Thursday. “There is no change in our position in favor of everyone getting vaccinated,” according to Eric Mamer, official spokesman for the agency. The same source has stressed that “the key question is how we would be without the vaccine and we already know the answer, because we saw it at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 ″.

In Spain, one of the countries with the highest vaccination rate, this Wednesday 30 deaths from covid, according to Worldometer data. On the same day last year the tragic figure rose to 435. In contrast, the harvest of lives continues almost at the same rate in Romania, one of the EU’s partners where the vaccination campaign is progressing more slowly. This Wednesday 299 people died, even slightly more than the 213 from a year ago.

In the set of In the EU, the average daily deaths in mid-November of 2020 was 2. 910, according to the monitoring table of the Financial Times . One year later, the daily average is less than half and stands at 1. 443. At the global level, on the other hand, where the vaccination rate is slower and more uneven, the average has decreased less drastically, and has gone from 8. 759 to 6. 840.

“Scientific data show that vaccines are very effective in preventing the virus from causing serious illness, hospitalization or death,” said the European spokesperson for Health, a department headed by European Commissioner Stella Kyriakides. The same spokesman has assured that “the efficacy of vaccines remains very high, up to levels of 80% ”, Although it admits that“ it may be slightly reduced in older people or patients with other pathologies. ”

The Agency European Medicines (EMA) has already recommended that in certain cases a booster dose be injected to boost immunity. And the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC, in English) already warned in its latest risk analysis (published in September) that the relaxation of security measures in countries that have not achieved a vaccination rate of 75% would translate into a high increase in infections until November, as is happening.

But the ECDC has also specified that “the increase in infections affects, above all, unvaccinated people or those who do not they have the complete vaccination schedule ”, according to the Commission. The community body insists that “in the previous waves, the increase in infections caused an increase in the number of hospitalizations and the mortality rate. And it celebrates that “that correlation no longer exists in the current wave.”

Return to restrictions

Several European countries, however, are re-imposing restrictions on mobility and social relations, which encourages the pessimism in the face of a pandemic with no end in sight. German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks of a dramatic situation in the country; Holland has canceled Christmas celebrations; Belgium has imposed compulsory teleworking for four days a week; and in some regions of Austria there is already a commitment to general confinement, both for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Some European sources warn of the risk of overreaction by the authorities in the face of an evolution of infections that for now is not having the dramatic consequences of last year. Socialist MEP Nicolás González Casares, a member of the European Parliament’s committee on industry, research and energy, considers that “it makes no sense to return to the major restrictions in populations with high vaccination rates.”

González Casares also advocates adjusting the parameters used to determine the epidemiological situation of each country or region and that until now have focused on the number of infections for each 100. 000 population. “We must be guided by indicators more adapted to this moment and continue vaccinating wherever there is potential to do so, convincing the populations of its benefits,” defends the Spanish MEP.

The European Commission is already reviewing the guidelines on mobility restrictions, which now set very strict limits for travelers from areas with an incidence of more than 443 cases for each 100.000 population. The new recommendations, according to a community spokesperson, will be released in the next few days or weeks, probably before the Christmas holidays.