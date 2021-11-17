brussels-plans-to-veto-the-european-market-for-agricultural-products-arriving-from-deforested-areas

The European Commission has launched several legal measures that seek to promote environmental policies in the wake of the Glasgow climate summit, the COP 26. The most ambitious is the regulation against deforestation, which between 1990 and 2020 has engulfed the entire world 178 million hectares of forest, three times the area of ​​France. The regulation aims to close the passage to the single market for the six products that are having the greatest impact on this degradation process (soybeans, cocoa, coffee, palm oil, beef and wood, and their derivatives) if it is not proven that they are not come from land deforested after 31 December 2020 and meet the legal requirements of the countries origin. The other two consist of a regulation on the transport of waste and the plan on soil conservation until 2030.

The three proposals that he has made on the Commission table this Wednesday hangs on the EU’s environmental strategy for the five-year period 19 – 24, the so-called European Green Deal. This is probably the main bet of the Executive of Ursula von der Leyen, with permission of the economic recovery after the coronavirus blow to activity, and has a great objective: to reduce a 55% in 2030 greenhouse gas emissions. “Our regulation responds to the call of citizens to minimize the European contribution to deforestation and seeks to promote sustainable consumption,” said Frans Timmermans, the vice-president of the Commission in charge of coordinating this strategy. “We must stop exporting pollution,” has completed the Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevičius.

The Commission’s proposals must pass through the European Parliament and the European Council, before becoming a final legal text . The first two are regulations, which means that once they have the approval of the two institutions in charge of legislating, they should not be transposed in the Member States. According to the Community Executive’s own calculations, the measure will lead to a reduction of 31. 900 million metric tons of carbon each year and that results in savings of 3. 200 million euros.

The Commission It has been based on scientific research and data collection to select the indicated raw materials, according to the documents released after the meeting of the College of Commissioners. However, this list is not definitive and, if the proposal finally enters into force, a first review would be carried out after five years and then every three years. This was argued by Commissioner Sinkevičius when asked why other products such as rubber have not been considered. It has also indicated that the initial selection includes derivatives of these raw materials such as leather, chocolate or furniture, in total there are several dozen references.

Accreditation of exporters

The European Union will require importers to prove that these products do not come from any deforested territory after 31 December of 2020, comply with the legal regulations of the producing country and have an audit in which matters such as the coordinates of the area of ​​origin are detailed, which allows tracing if it is true what is

Despite being a regulation and not a directive, the proposal leaves room for action by the States, since the sanctions regime falls on them. However, the project does make clear the principles that fines must follow: they must be proportional to the damage caused and, at the same time, dissuasive. And, in addition, it establishes the ground of the sanction, which in the most serious cases will not be able to lower than 4% of the turnover so that it does not compensate for breaking the norm. The seizure of the products and the proceeds is also contemplated, as well as the exclusion of the operating firm from the public procurement processes.

When evaluating what was approved in Brussels, environmental organizations they give one of lime and another of sand. They emphasize that “the European Commission has become the first major regulator in the world to take this step,” points out the organization FERN, dedicated to the defense of forests, “but its proposal still has important gaps. In particular, it relies on the laws of producing countries to determine whether assets are linked to human rights violations, such as land grabbing. In a country like Brazil, this would mean depending on the Bolsonaro government to protect indigenous rights, something that it does not achieve. ”

Another of the proposed regulations seeks to stimulate the circular economy and end the transportation of illegal waste outside the European Union. The figures that Timmermans has put on the table indicate that the export of waste outside the European Union has grown by 75% from 2004. In addition, it is estimated that between the 15% and the 30% of the total volume corresponds to illegal waste traffic, an amount that amounts to 9. 500 in a kind of black market.