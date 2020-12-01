Budgets already have 186 votes and today it’s up to ministers to defend the accounts of their ministries

Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 7:39 a.m.

The general state budgets 2021 have their approval more than guaranteed in Congress. The coalition government now has 186 votes in favor. The last to say ‘yes’ were PDeCat and Más País. With them, 186 votes. It remains to be seen the position of Teruel Existe, the Regionalist Party of Cantabria (PRC), and Nueva Canarias, who have already seen the inclusion of several amendments to the accounts, with which it could reach 189, an absolute majority more than comfortable.

They had previously confirmed their support for Esquerra Republicana, PNV, EH-Bildu and Compromís, in line with the investiture bloc that facilitated the constitution of the government. Some supporters who, although they paved the way for the approval of the accounts, have not been exempt from controversy and criticism, especially given the support of the national team.

From this Tuesday, we have to listen to the various government ministers present on the platform to defend the accounts of their respective departments, starting with the Head of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya. It will be between today and tomorrow.

For the vote on the amendments that remain “alive”, Congress has scheduled three rounds of exclusively telematic voting on Tuesday and Wednesday, so that on Wednesday at 8 p.m., the Plenary will have voted all the partial amendments to the budgets and the accounts will have been ready. for your decisive votes.

Thursday will be the key day since, after the last of the debates, the vote will take place (online and in person) from the different budget sections. In this round, the Government cannot lose a single vote, because the rejection of a single section would imply the failure of the accounts and the return of the Budget to the Executive.

The government cannot lose a single vote from the different sections of the budget, because the rejection of just one would mean returning the budget to the executive.

Citizens, in the “ no ” with PP and Vox

The PP and its partners of the UPN and Foro Asturias follow in the vote against, as well as the Canarian Coalition and the Catalan separatists of Junts and the CUP. Ciudadanos, who supported the treatment of budgets and offered to negotiate, also said “no” to the government agreement with ERC and Bildu and after seeing that only one orange amendment was accepted, that relating to the single health card . Vox is also against budgets, although in their case they gave up on tabling amendments and did not even participate in committee votes.

So far, parliamentary procedure has “ frozen ” the government’s salary, suppressed the accounts of the increase in the diesel tax and allocated a series of territorial investments under the agreements the government has made with its members. partners, particularly in the Basque Country and Navarre, sponsored by PNV and Bildu, and Catalonia (ERC), but also in Madrid (Más País), Cantabria (RPC), Canarias (NC) and Aragón (Teruel Exists)

Among the most remarkable investments made to date are the 100 million real investments for the Barcelona AVE, 50 million for a plan to renew the machine tool industry and a plan to fight poverty in the Canaries worth 30 million euros. euros.

10 million have also been reserved for R + D + i in the Aeronautical Technological Plan, there are two new posts intended for the migration crisis (2.5 million additional for Maritime Rescue and 4 million for humanitarian projects), the funding of a pilot project for a waste recovery plant and a study to find low-emission alternatives to peninsular flights.

In the articles of the project, the government also agreed to expand the assumptions of recruitment of research staff, incentives for the participation of companies in technology centers and offshore wind power production with facilities in ports, sale of the Loyola barracks to the city council. San Sebastian, and facilities for hiring teachers at non-face-to-face universities that are not fully public.