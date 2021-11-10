building-after-an-earthquake

It is the roof that welcomes but it may be that the void is what provides security, and perhaps comfort, in this temple. The Shrine of the Lord of Tula is in Morelos, Mexico. There, the earthquake in 2017 left thousands of families homeless. Schools and squares disappeared, more than 2. 600 houses were destroyed and this church, built in 1980, was also left in rubble. However, the sanctuary’s five centuries of history seem to have resurfaced. The city has been reborn from these ruins with a new identity that unites and preserves its public spaces and its new buildings.

The temple is completely open to the outside. Sandra Pérez-Nieto

Brutalist and austere, the church ruined by the earthquake had been built, with contributions from the Catholic community, on the ruins of the Temple of San Miguel. The new construction shelters this symbolic legacy, poses a new future and pays homage to freer architectural and, perhaps, by extension, religious forms. The architects Derek Dellekamp, ​​Jachen Schleich, and the Colombian Camilo Restrepo (from AGENdA Agencia de Arquitectua) signed other designs in Jojutla —such as El Higuerón Park— and, when proposing a project to recover the tempo, they were clear that, after the earthquake, the air and the light were to cover the believers as much as stone. That is why they defend that their proposal is at the same time cultural, social and sustainable —like all the architecture of both studios—. While an ingenious and simple solution, the new building solves all three issues by avoiding bombast and yet speaking clearly and loudly.

Interior of the Sanctuary of the Lord of Tula during a mass. Sandra Pérez-Nieto

Open, transparent, ventilated and shared, the temple updates a Christian message: it is everyone’s home. Also the house of those who arrive late, even, or perhaps above all, that of those who are left out or do not dare to enter. That is why brick vaults, supported by a concrete structure, form a large roof, which, being the part visible from the outside, does not enclose the interior. Supported by four arches that in turn rest on the corners, the church is, in reality, a roof over four access doors that never close. Together with the believers, or even without them, the temple is always a ventilated, healthy, bright and natural place. Free from artificial air conditioning is also a sustainable message that bridges the gap between architecture and nature and, by extension, between the Catholic faith and its most remote origin.

Just like an ancient temple, the The plan of the new church is also classical, basilica, three naves leading to the transept that forms a barely marked cross. In these naves, however, it is the section that plays: the ground, descending and staggered, leads to the heart of the church and creates space for everyone in a temple that, from the inside, seems excavated: an intimate cave surrounded by remote but visible.

Outer space can be part of the sanctuary during celebrations. Sandra Pérez-Nieto

Between the interior and the exterior, this new sanctuary is both a threshold and a bridge, it sews a connection between states of recollection and celebration, it blurs the boundary between the city and the building, builds a nexus between interior and exterior that broadens the definition of the street, the temple and the religion itself.