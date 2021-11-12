'bulls-yes,-bulls-no:-culture,-tradition-or-barbarism?',-an-inopportune-and-sterile-debate

A team of leading figures from literature, the university and journalism will meet next week in the capital of Andalusia to talk about bullfighting. The V Edition of Letters in Seville, sponsored by the Cajasol Foundation and coordinated by the writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte and the journalist Jesús Vigorra, has a groundbreaking and provocative title: ‘Yes bulls, no bulls: culture, tradition or barbarism?’ .

“Why are we talking about bulls, now?”, The organizers ask themselves in the presentation text of the conference. “Why do we raise a debate in plain light and without complexes that is kept in a low voice, as if we did not want to disturb anyone and make everyone happy? Why bulls yes or bulls no? ”. “Because we understand that it is a matter for everyone, since freedom concerns us all,” they answer.

And Pérez-Reverte adds in his Twitter account: ‘It’s going to mess up.

Is there any reason that justifies this meeting beyond winning new followers to the anti-bullfighting cause so politically correct, so current, so modern and so progressive?

It will get messy unnecessarily, and the bullfighting festival will suffer another serious somersault after the very serious goring of the pandemic

The title of the day -culture or barbarism- reveals the intention of the organizers. It is undeniable that the bullfighting festival is culture; and there are history, politics, the economy, ecology, society, the intelligentsia, the fine arts, the people in short, and even the law. Like it or not, this country is intensely impregnated with bullfighting and that is how it was picked up one day from 2013 the representation of sovereignty popular calling it the cultural heritage of Spain.

Different, very different, is that a part of the citizenry considers bulls a barbarism, but that free opinion does not erase their cultural foundation. It is, therefore, a flagrant and malicious contradiction to ask if they are culture or barbarism.

Perhaps there lies the justification that it is, above all, an opportunistic day. ‘It’s going to roll’, announces the writer. The altercation, the dispute, the scandal and the dialogue of the deaf between the anti-bullfighting humanists and the amateur ‘torturers’ are guaranteed for the enjoyment of the respectable.

Why not a debate on other topics too many importance and social significance than bulls?

Here are some examples for future encounters:

Animalism, modernity or barbarism?

Mascotism, a new form of love or tyranny?

Soccer, fun, economic waste or alienation?

Video games, education or violence?

Anti-bullfighting concentration in Logroño , in September 2019. EUROPA PRESS (Europa Press)

El de los toros is a clearly pancista meeting that seeks to gain notoriety in the troubled river of controversy easy that for a long time surrounds the world of bullfighting.

It is also a debate, clearly inopportune. Bullfighting is trying to recover from the very serious goring that the pandemic inflicted on it, and it is succeeding despite the traditional disunity and inoperation of a stale and unsupportive bullfighting sector; And what he needs the least now is another public outrage for the sake of freedom.

It is not a program that, moreover, can be described as original and innovative. ‘Bulls yes and bulls no’ is one of the most recurrent controversies in recent years, and to which anti-bullfighting organizations and animal activists come quickly convinced that their good-natured speech will attract new followers and will mean another step in the eradication of the party.

It is a perverse debate since its enunciation because, whatever the arguments of the invited fans, there will be no more victims than the bullfighting show, and concepts such as barbarism, torture or cruelty will reign over the multiple values ​​of bullfighting, from the beauty, ferocity, bravery, caste and nobility of the bull; the dedication, effort, glory and failure of the bullfighter, and the artistic feeling, emotion, passion or happiness that the fan may experience.

Bullfighting is culture even though a part of the citizenry considers it barbaric

And sterile; It will be a meeting, above all, empty and unproductive, which will not lead to any conclusion resulting from an agreement between the participants.

Finally, it is extremely surprising that the coordinators are two admirable professionals -Jesús Vigorra is a highly respected journalist from Canal Sur- who could have dedicated this opportunity of the Cajasol Foundation to put on the table any other matter of more social depth.

In addition, the very famous writer Arturo Pérez- Reverte was the town crier of the April Bullfighting Fair in 2008, and on the morning of Easter Sunday he said in the Lectern of the Sevillian theater Lope de Vega that “I know very little about bullfighting, just enough.” “The only thing I know is what anyone who looks at it knows: of brave animals, of mettle and of brave men,” he added.

He said that he went to the bulls as a child of the hand of his grandfather, and learned “some useful things about life and death, about courage and cowardice, about the dignity of the man who takes risks and that of the animal that fights to the death.”

“A bull is born to fight with the strength of his breed and his bravery,” he continued, “giving everyone, even the one who kills him, a lesson in life and courage; I like bulls brave to death and calm, slow, quiet and brave bullfighters who get close to them ”, he concluded.

There is no doubt that the day will be a success Bullfighting is in fashion, as mascotism is on the rise.

A few days ago, —the story is real— two elegant ladies were walking their dogs through a Sevillian park. While the animals were sniffing each other, one of the women told her friend:

– Don’t worry, Catalina, my Pancho was castrated this morning.

Here is a good topic for the Cajasol Foundation: ‘Mascotism: a new form of love or tyranny against animals?