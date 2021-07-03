Burger Eating Viral Video: Burger Eating Viral Video: Burger Eating Viral Video

Washington

Independence Day will be celebrated in America on Sunday July 4. Before that, many programs are organized in the country. One of those popular contests is to eat the most burgers. Molly Schuler, who won it last year, had to share her award this time with runner-up Dan ‘Killer’ Kennedy last year. The duo ate 34 bunks in 10 minutes and shared the championship trophy.

Molly from California holds the record for eating 35 burgers before that. Local fast food chain Z-Burger hosts the annual Independence Burger Eating Championship. It brought together 14 “professional eaters” from America. They were competing for $ 4,350 while the grand prize was $ 1,750 in cash. After eating the entire burger, he waited two minutes to see if he had actually eaten as much as he had or not.

A huge crowd gathers every year for this event. Later people come to eat burgers for free. This time the winners gave photos to the media after winning. The duo also showed off the champion’s trophy and belt tied around the waist. On Sunday, there will be a Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York City, which is considered the most important food event of the day.