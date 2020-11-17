Burgos announces massive screenings and more restrictions after surpassing incidence of 1,800 cases

Updated: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 11:30 a.m.

Published on: 11.17.2020 11:21

Burgos is adopting new restrictions from 00:00 on Wednesday due to the worrying situation. According to data released on Monday, Burgos records “shocking” data with a cumulative incidence in 14 days that exceeds 1,800 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, as the mayor explains.

“We have a stressed hospital, on the verge of collapsing. They have started to refer patients. We don’t want to have to do any sorting,” Daniel de la Rosa added at a press conference, stressing that “today the data has improved considerably”. . The truth is, with the data as of this Wednesday, Burgos registers an incidence of 1,584 cases in the last 14 days and 760 cases in the last 7 days.

Thus, he announces that 25% of the population of Burgos will voluntarily undergo massive screening from Saturday and for the next eight days. The analyzes, which will be carried out in tents set up, will be carried out from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in two-hour increments and by the basic health zones.

Antigen tests will also be carried out on employees of large companies. we encourage businesses and employees to participate. “This week we have to flatten the curve and the next one we have to reverse it. We have to reduce it,” the deputy mayor of Burgos added to the media.

In addition, they announce the suspension of all sporting events in the town and the closure of the services of sports facilities and sports schools. Of course, nursery schools will remain open.

All scheduled activities and events are also suspended, and libraries, exhibition halls and theaters are closed. “We are forced to do this because of the data,” added the mayor of Burgos, who insists on his message not to blame the public for what is happening.

“Closing the perimeter does not solve the situation”

De la Rosa, with powers in municipal facilities, argues that the Junta de Castilla y León will complete this decree in the coming days. However, the mayor of Burgos defends that “closing the perimeter will not solve the problem”. “It will contain the pandemic on the outside, but not on the inside,” he added.