Burkina Faso: 100 people killed in an African country Burkina Faso, biggest attack in nearly 6 years

Niamey Burkina Faso’s government said on Saturday that armed assailants killed at least 100 people in a village in the north of the country. It is the most violent attack in recent years. In a statement, government spokesman Ouseni Tambora accused the jihadists, saying the attack took place Friday evening in the village of Solhan, in Sahel Yagha province. He said several houses and a local market in the area near the border with Niger were also set on fire. The president of Burkina Faso, a West African country, Roch Marc Christian Kabre, described the attack as “barbaric”. A man who went to see his relatives admitted to a hospital in the town of Sebba, about 12 km from the scene of the attack, said on condition of anonymity for security reasons, that he saw several wounded being treated at their home. entered the hospital. He said: “I saw 12 wounded in one room and 10 people in another room. Many cared for their injured loved ones. Many people leave Solhan and head to Sebba because of fear and anxiety. The government has announced 72 hours of mourning in the country.