Burmese army leader becomes prime minister: Burmese army leader becomes prime minister

Min Aung Hling, the military dictator who toppled Myanmar’s democratic government, declared himself the country’s new prime minister. Six months ago today, the Burmese military overthrew the democratic government led by Aung Sang Suu Kyi. In addition, the military placed Su Qi under house arrest, while many other leaders were imprisoned. Since then Myanmar has witnessed a series of violent protests against the military regime.

Numerous allegations against Aung San Suu Kyi

After the coup, the military regime made various allegations against Suu Kyi. A trial is set to resume Monday against Aung San Suu Kyi for unlawful possession of a walkie-talkie radio and violating coronavirus protocols. In such a situation, it is believed that Myanmar’s military administration is trying to keep Aung San Suu Kyi out of the country’s politics by involving him in many cases.

Myanmar promises to end emergency by 2023

In a televised message on Sunday, Gen. Min Aung Huling reiterated his pledge to hold elections in the country by 2023 within two years and to cooperate with countries in Southeast Asia to find a political solution to crisis. He also said that we should create the conditions for the holding of free and fair multiparty elections. We have to prepare for it. I promise to hold multiparty elections during this period.

In February, the Burmese army carried out a coup

It should be noted that on February 1, 2021, a state of emergency was declared after the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Military officials justified their action, saying the 2008 constitution, with military majorities, allowed it. The military claims Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide general election victory last year through fraud. However, the military has presented no concrete evidence to support its claim.

the interim government will replace the council

Min Aung Huling chaired the State Administrative Council (SAC) which was formed immediately after the coup. The same council had ruled Myanmar since February 1. From now on, the interim government will replace this council and take the reins of the country. Min Aung Huling also said his administration would work with any special envoy appointed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Hope for peace with ASEAN mediation

ASEAN is due to meet on Monday to appoint a special envoy for Myanmar. This special envoy will promote dialogue between the Burmese army and its democratic leaders and contribute to the establishment of peace. After Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling party won the election, the military seized power in Myanmar, accusing it of rigging. However, the country’s electoral commission dismissed the fraud allegations.

939 people died in the protests

The activist group of the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners has accused the armed forces of killing 939 people to quell dissent since the coup and says at least 6,990 military opponents have been arrested. The military said the number of protesters killed was low and members of the armed forces were also killed in the violence. He said his response was in line with international standards in the face of threats to national security.