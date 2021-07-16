Bus explosion in Pakistan: Chinese army operation in Pakistan Bus explosion Chinese engineers killed: Chinese army warns of missile attack on terrorists due to bus explosion in Pakistan

Beijing

After the death of seven Chinese engineers in a terrorist attack in Pakistan, China is furious. Chinese state media Global Times is also making harsh statements against the Pakistani government and military these days. China’s dissatisfaction is measured by the fact that today a major meeting with Pakistan on CPEC was abruptly called off. Not only that, China has also announced sending its team of investigators to investigate the deaths of these engineers.

Are Chinese special forces going to intervene in Pakistan?

Now, Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin has tweeted that the cowardly terrorists behind this attack were not yet in the foreground. But they will certainly be discovered and must be eliminated. If Pakistan’s capacity is not sufficient, then Chinese missiles and special forces can be put into action with its consent. After this statement, it is believed that there is a lot of pressure on Pakistan to take action against terrorists.

China furious with Pakistan over murder of Chinese engineers, canceled important meeting on CPEC

Chinese Premier meets with Imran Khan

The Global Times reported that the explosion of a bus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan has been confirmed as a terrorist attack. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in a telephone conversation with Imran Khan urged the Pakistani authorities to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice. Earlier in the day of the attack, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan.

Pakistan can kill ordinary people by calling them terrorists

Pakistan can also kill ordinary people in the name of taking action in this matter. After numerous such terrorist attacks in Balochistan, the Pakistani army has killed ordinary people, calling them terrorists. Videos of several of these incidents are also available on social media, in which the Pakistani military is seen ridding unarmed people with bullets.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa becomes the new bastion of terror

Imran Khan’s home state, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, appears to be becoming a great bastion of terrorists in Pakistan these days. There have also been several attacks on the Pakistani army in this state in the recent past. A day before the attack on the Chinese engineer bus, terrorists attacked the Pakistani army and killed a captain and a soldier. This state would be the stronghold of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.