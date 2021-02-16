Bushra Bibi, wife of PM Imran Khan: Pakistan: PM Imran Khan’s ‘secret’ starts discussing again, find out

Islamabad

Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, is in talks these days. His friend Farhat Shehzadi has submitted a candidacy for the next senatorial elections. Farhat is one of the few special people to join Prime Minister Imran and Nikah de Bushra. Bushra has made headlines again since his appointment was announced. In fact, it is believed that the third Begum of Imran calls herself a “spiritual healer” and also performs black magic. Thanks to this, he retained his special place in Imran’s party.

Full Punjab Appointment

The senatorial elections are scheduled for March 3. The nomination date for the candidacy has been extended until Monday, with opposition parties accusing him of trying to benefit Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Farah has applied for the women’s seat in the Punjab. According to Pakistani media, Farhat Shehzadi aka Farah Khan is the wife of former district council chairman Ehsan Iqbal Jamil and PML-N MPA Chaudhary Iqbal’s daughter-in-law.

Bushra’s dominance in the party

There is a buzz in the Pakistani media that Bushra has created his own faction within the PTI. Many of his supporters remain loyal to him. It is also said of Imran that he puts Bushra forward on the tone of protest within the party or resentment of women. For this reason, he received the status of “godmother”. It is even said that party members are more loyal to Bushra than to the party.

Interestingly, Bushra is said to be a “black magician”. She describes herself as a mystical and spiritual healer. He is said to be angry that Bushra transferred 20 Pakistani officers only because he was slow to open the door for them.