Business coaching, a key tool to improve the Employee Experience in your organization

More than ever, companies are striving to attract and above all retain the best talent. And it is that, in this new reality that we are living, people have become the axis of everything, and, obviously, everything also involves the world of work and business. For this reason, companies continue to intensify the Employee Experience, trying to make it a positive and engaging experience with the intention of winning in this war for talent that we live in. We got to talk about all of this yesterday in the ‘The Employee Experience Gains Relevance in Today: How Coaching Can Help Boost Employee Well-Being and Experience’ webinar, hosted by CoachHubyRRHHDigital

According to Naiara Cantabrana, Director of Employee Experience at Randstad, there are three reasons an organization should care about employee experience:

The environment The employee experience helps employees to want to work in the company, which is in line with the values ​​of the organization, linked to the company environment. Return. It has been proven that there is a correlation between an optimal employee experience and better financial ratios. Good results are usually linked to a positive employee experience. And a third question of interconnection and results, since it is proven that companies managed by titles achieve better results.

And the means to improve this employee experience are very diverse: through remuneration, well-being, flexibility … but also through coaching, as pointed out by Michele Cohen, Professional Certified Coach: business level. improved within the organization lends itself to a coaching program. “

The two experts also highlighted the three main advantages of coaching in the business context:

Coaching involves knowing yourself. Coaching helps you acquire and enrich skills that you can then share with your teams; skills that can enable you to act as a coach themselves within the organization. Coaching involves self-learning. Business needs change and learning must be constantly evolving. In this sense, coaching is progressing at the same pace. Coaching is a tool that helps you as a person. Naiara Cantabrana adds here that coaching could be very valuable and interpreted as a social benefit. “Coaching helps us as individuals, beyond the organization, it can empower us as a person,” he said.

How to use coaching as a tool for productivity and well-being in business? What is the role of the leader in this whole process? How can coaching help personally and professionally? Find!

