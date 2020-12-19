Business idea: start selling Christmas dinners

Christmas is one of the few favorites of Mexicans and the numbers show it: 9 out of 10 celebrate it, and it’s also the season when they spend the most, as they spend an average of MXN $ 3,060 on food alone. dinner (Picodi 2018). Despite the pandemic, 93% of people plan to celebrate this celebration this year, according to data from Teads Trends Holidays 2020.

This background opens up the possibility of starting a business that satisfies people’s appetites, while providing additional income to your pocket. How do you feel about starting to sell Christmas dinners, where you include different typical dishes of the season? You can even assemble packages and make home deliveries. If the idea sounds interesting to you, Aprende Institutete shares some menu recommendations you can offer to complement or kick off your food services during the Christmas period:

The turkey can’t be missing at the banquet: Turkey is the flagship dish this season, so you must include it in your Christmas dinner offer. For the preparation and flavor of the turkey to be a success, consider the weight of the animal; For example, a standard 5-6 kg turkey will feed six to eight people, so if you are asked for a turkey for more people, you should allow for between 500 and 600 grams per additional person.

Since this is the main course around which the entire menu revolves, it requires more preparation and your full attention. Contemplate different variations of the recipe, such as garnish, herbs, roasts, veg, etc., give your customers options.

Set a garnish to accompany: Add a food to complete the main course. It could be something typical, like mashed potatoes, baked potatoes or all three cheeses; If you want something a bit different, you can consider including a Milanese risotto with sautéed asparagus. Add Vegetables: Vegetables are always a great option, how about adding them to your holiday dinner package? If you want something simple, asparagus or Brussels sprouts are perfect. If you are looking for something more elaborate, you can make a vegetable cream of cauliflower or broccoli, a caprese salad or stuffed portobello mushrooms. Add Drinks: The fuller your Christmas dinner package, the better. Remember, gifting an awesome drink will definitely add to the Christmas spirit. We offer three options: a bottle of white wine, a craft fruit beer or a gin, vodka or brandy cocktail; whatever you choose to be the perfect blend of flavors. The final touch, the perfect dessert: after a hearty menu, you can’t miss dessert. How about a pumpkin pie, an apple, a carrot, a nut or whatever dessert worthy of dinner? Your customers will thank you!

Everyone is going crazy this season to throw a delicious Christmas dinner party, but the reality is that many don’t have the time or the skills to cook, so now is your time. This is the opportunity to start your business!

