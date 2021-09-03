Business trips increase by almost 150% on average compared to 2020

With the arrival of September, the return of employees to work and the improvement of social and health conditions, many companies are resuming activity in the offices. This is also reflected in the increase in business travel in recent months. In fact, according to data from FREE NOW for Business, the leading mobility platform in Europe, corporate taxi trips made through the app have increased by an average of 148.3% over the past year by compared to 2020. From this increase, a new trend is added when it comes to commuting to the office in more flexible and sustainable options, such as shared mobility and micromobility services.

The increase in business travel in recent months can be explained by the fact that some social and professional activities, such as meetings, have been gradually resumed. Indeed, according to the latest GBTA data, trips to visit customers increased by 43% during the month of June 2021, and those to events or meetings by 27%. On a related note, FREE NOW for Business data, which shows growth in business travel month by month, from February to June 2021, where travel grew by about 17% on average per month. Growth during the summer months also stands out. In June, 16.7% more taxi trips were recorded compared to the previous month and the same growth was recorded in July, confirming the upward trend. Compared to the previous year, strong growth has been observed from April – where more than 660% of business trips were recorded compared to 2020 – to the present day.

Another reason for the increase in these trips in recent months is the hybrid return to the office, which has occurred up to 52% of the time, according to the latest GBTA data. This same survey also indicates that currently, up to 45% of employees have the option of working from the office or if they prefer from home, and 19% must come to their place of work at least once a week. In addition, 59% of employees wish to continue traveling for professional reasons.

In addition to travel by company taxi, the return to the office seems to be accompanied by new modes of travel, since one in two employees would like their daily mobility to be more flexible. In this sense, employees aged 30 to 39 (58%) are those who require the most flexibility when traveling and 71% of Spanish workers positively consider having a mobility budget. This new benefit for employees is gaining more and more popularity with European companies (65% of European employees request it), especially in countries such as Romania (79%), Italy (76%) and Spain. (71%). “At FREE NOW for Business, we already offer our corporate clients a mobility benefit plan for their employees, through which they can spend a monthly allowance on different means of transport provided by the company, both to get to in the office and for private use, ”says Jaime Rodriguez de Santiago, CEO of FREE NOW in Spain.

48% of companies that adopt the mobility budget favor sustainable mobility models over costs, among other reasons, because this allows them to be in line with their sustainable development objectives and initiatives. Among the options most requested by employees for these mobility budgets, stand out electric bicycles (37%), taxi or private transport services (36%) and electric motorcycles (21%).

