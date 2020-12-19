Businesses will play a key role on the path to a decarbonization model

Businesses have an important role to play in the transformation towards a low-carbon and resilient business model through innovation and new solutions. Sustainability and climate change are elements present in business decisions and opportunities, huge.

This was revealed during the online conference “Climate Risks and Opportunities for Business”, organized by the Spanish Green Growth Group (GECV) and the Sustainability Forum (Sustainability Hub) of the Spanish Association of Executives and Board Members. Administration (EJE & CON), on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement.

During a session moderated by M Luz Castilla Porquet, member of the board of directors of GECV and co-chair of the Sustainability Hub, representatives of companies from the most diverse sectors discussed the risks and opportunities linked to climate change and the measures to be implemented to take advantage of climate change. moment of transformation.

Castile underlined the good momentum indicated by the commitments of the main emitting countries (EU, China, cycle change in the United States) and the business transformation opportunities. However, he stressed: “We are far from having achieved the objectives of the Paris Agreement. It is necessary to promote measures to accelerate the pace of decarbonization and to effectively take advantage of the green recovery funds ”.

GECV President Valentn Alfaya stressed that business agendas in favor of decarbonization have accelerated in recent years and that the current pandemic has not only called into question the Green Deal and the Green Agenda, but the also reinforced. “Investment flows continue to focus on the low carbon economy, as do European stimulus funds,” he said.

ParaIria Calvio, co-chair of the EJE & CON Sustainability Forum, “we need to move from think tank to think act, and the Sustainability Hub wants to be a driving force”.

The need for specific policies, the regulatory effort or the acceleration of bureaucratic procedures were some of the demands made to the Administration on which the speakers agreed. So, for Pedro Linares, professor at the Universidad Pontificia Comillas – ICAI, the Paris Agreement was a success because it was able to put all countries on the same side, even if the time has come to act. “The European Green Deal and the very ambitious European strategy for climate neutrality by 2050 are at the heart of the framework within which we will operate in the commercial and institutional context”, he declared.

The expert focused on adaptation to climate change and pointed out that Spain already has a national adaptation plan that opens up many possibilities for the development of technologies and best practices for sharing and ‘export. According to Linares, the challenges are not so much technological, but they need courageous politicians to implement the necessary policies.

Josep Mara Ribas, director of climate change at Bodegas Torres, a 150-year-old family business that spends 11% of its annual profits on climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives, said a very broad framework is opens up in terms of sustainability and new jobs, and that the agricultural sector can take the lead in reducing emissions. “The field can be a CO2 sequestrant on its own thanks to adapted viticultural techniques”, so-called regenerative agriculture, which causes more CO2 to accumulate in the soil.

For Santos Nez del Campo, Chief Sustainability & Eenergy Officer at Renfe, the transport sector in Europe, which represents 27% of greenhouse gas emissions, is currently being decarbonised. The European Commission has estimated the cost of these gases at nearly 600 billion euros, which, added to the external costs (safety, health and environment), brings this figure to one trillion euros per year: 7% of GDP European. “The problem is that these costs are not internalized in a homogeneous and adequate manner, which produces serious distortions in the market. Circumstances in which the railroad represents not only an option for the future but also for the present. We are the only mature green mode available, ”he noted.

Ricardo Laiseca, director of the Global Sustainability Office at BBVA, said banks have been working on sustainability issues for a long time, but with a proactive character in the past. Laiseca alluded to regulatory regulations in the area of ​​sustainability that have driven the industry to huge efforts at transparency, and highlighted the challenges of changing mindset and the need to lead by example. In addition, he expressed the need to implement a digital transformation that makes it possible to amplify the impacts, to develop new models and solutions based on data, and to accelerate the implementation of projects.

Mr. Encarnacin Mateos Tejedor, Director of Quality, Environment and Energy at Sacyr, also focused on digitization, which makes it possible to improve processes, produce, share and communicate more effectively ; and in innovation, a pillar of the company’s transformation, which allows them to generate competitive advantages and differentiate themselves. Mateos spoke about whether to speed up post-covid stimulus packages and the Green Deal. He also mentioned the need for European funds to have simple processing through a single window which coordinates all initiatives. And he called for more investment in adaptation policies.

For Jorge Pina, Iberia’s environment manager at Endesa, neutrality in the energy sector, which represents 75% of emissions, implies a very important change of model. A challenge for which great opportunities arise, even if it is necessary to accelerate the Administration at all levels, given the large volume of investments to be developed. The PNIEC provides for an additional 60 gigawatts of renewable energy. “We need to be able to transfer emission-free energy to real mobility consumption in the residential sector,” he said.

Federico Ramos de Armas, Managing Director of Suez Madrid, spoke about the experience in the water world that his company cherishes, where they transform treatment plants into biofactories capable of self-sufficiency thanks to biogues resulting from the purification process. The manager stressed that it is time for the administration to assess the climate impact in its calls for tenders and its calls for grants of Next Generation funds. And he alluded to the need to delve into public-private collaboration beyond traditional funding, through data and information sharing. “The time has come for companies and administrations to be able to import international successes, as well as export national successes,” he concluded.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital