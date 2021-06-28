Cabify launches acronyms for tolerance ?? promote diversity by drawing on the knowledge of the LGTBIQ + community

The Spanish multimobility company Cabify has launched its ‘Acronyms for Tolerance’ campaign, designed by Ogilvy, which seeks to explain in a visual and simple way the meaning of the acronym LGTBIQ + to facilitate the understanding of diversity by citizens and promote inclusion. Under the slogan “Understanding Yourself is the First Step”, the campaign expresses its support for the values ​​of tolerance of World LGBT Pride Day.

This initiative will be implemented by Cabify in Spain and the other countries where it operates during Pride Week. Based on the motto “Understanding each other is the first step”, Cabify will take advantage of its own communication channels, and the VTC companies that collaborate with it from their own vehicles, as a stakeholder to raise awareness. On the one hand, through the level created specifically for this project, and through its social networks, the Spanish mobility company will explain the reality behind each of the acronyms that represent the LGTBIQ + collective.

On the other hand, VTC companies will take advantage of the security screens they have installed in their vehicles to label them with the acronym LGTBIQ +, where each letter will have a scannable QR code that will lead to explanatory audiovisual content with its meaning. . Thus, each passenger who will board one of these vehicles will be able to learn more about the meaning and origin of the acronyms, promoting respect for diversity based on knowledge.

In 2020, Cabify joined the EMIDIS (Companies for Diversity) program through the National Federation of Lesbians, Gays, Trans and Bisexuals (FELGTB) in Spain, which aims to promote affective-sexual, family and gender diversity in companies. committed to diversity and inclusion. . Following the recent launch of an internal LGTBI committee to deepen these commitments, Cabify participated in the second edition of the FELGTB # 6DaysChallenge to help raise awareness of LGTBI realities during the last week of June and joined the Yes We Trans program. to promote the integration of transgender people into its workforce. In addition, since May 2021, Cabify has joined Free & Equal United Nations, the United Nations commitment, to advance in the fight against discrimination against this group in the business environment.

“At Cabify, we believe in mobility as a driver of transformation to create more inclusive cities. The most successful and successful businesses and societies are those that embrace the potential of diversity. Taking advantage of our closeness to people’s daily lives, we seek to have society embark on the path of understanding and tolerance, understanding the reality that exists behind these acronyms ”, says Natalia Gutiérrez, Global Head of Impact sustainability and safety at Cabify.

LGBT pride week is a time of celebration, but also of claim, a privileged moment in which we must continue to promote the values ​​of solidarity and tolerance. “The screens have symbolized the distance and separation that the virus has forced us to take in recent months. At Ogilvy, we believe that now they could also serve to come together and unite in favor of a more tolerant society, because explaining, educating and listening are the best ways to understand ”, comments Roberto Fara, Chief Creative Officer of ‘Ogilvy.

