Cádiz City Council removes bust of Juan Carlos I and transfers it to municipal depot

Publication: Monday, January 4, 2021 10:55 PM

The operators of the town hall of Cadiz removed this Monday the bust of King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, located at the roundabout of San Severiano, and transferred it to the municipal offices.

Sources from the city council confirmed that this task was carried out as part of the usual work of the urban maintenance delegation, since this avenue no longer bears the name of Juan Carlos I.

The change, which took place without notice, drew the attention of the Unión Monárquica de España association which, in a letter to Cadiz mayor José María González, Kichi, called the removal of the bust “bad news”. .

In the letter, the aforementioned association stresses that the image of Juan Carlos I “is not one of the biggest current problems in society” and encourages the City of Cadiz to devote more time and resources to d ‘other “much more important and serious matters, which you must be a civil servant”.

The Monarchical Union of Spain has also lent itself to receive the bust of the King Emeritus and “give it a very good and better location” if the municipal council “bothers them or poses a problem for them to store it”.

The removal of the bust of the King Emeritus comes after the name change of Avenida Juan Carlos I to Avenida de Sanidad Pública in August 2020, in tribute to the work carried out by health professionals during the pandemic.