CAGR- 34.60% | Legal marijuana Market Size to Hit USD 134.9 Bn by 2025
Global Legal marijuana Market to reach USD 134.9 billion by 2025.
Global Legal marijuana Market valued approximately USD 9.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34.60% over the forecast period 2017-2025.
Key factors which give growth to the Legal marijuana market are owing to legalization in several countries and high demand for both medical and recreational purposes. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
o Medical
o Recreational
By Product:
o Buds
o Oil
o Tinctures
By Medical application:
o Chronic pain
o Mental disorder
o Cancer
By Regions:
o North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Europe
o UK
o Germany
o Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015
Base year – 2016
Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Aurora cannabis, Maricann group Inc., Tilray, Cronos group, ABcann medicinal Inc., Tikum olam. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
Target Audience of the Global Legal marijuana Market in Market Study:
o Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
o Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
o Venture capitalists
o Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
o Third-party knowledge providers
o Investment bankers
o Investors
