Calculator will be updated to accommodate Windows 11

How could we not remember what Steve Ballmer said about Linux, and open source in general, which he considered cancerous. Fortunately with Satya Nadella, things have changed and the proof is the purchase and management of GitHub. Or the handy example, the Windows calculator.

At the end of 2019, Microsoft decided to offer its Calculator on GitHub in open source. This would allow the community to participate in its development and thanks to GitHub the next big calculator update for Windows 11 has been discovered.

Windows Calculator moved to WinUI 2.6

The change was detected by Dominic Maas on Twitter and indicates how the code has already been adapted, visible to all, to WinUi 2.6. This code also shows how the calculator now uses the Mica effect present in Windows 11. This means that Microsoft applications are adapting to incorporate the new design of Windows 11.

Updated calculator app with WinUI 2.6 / Mica. pic.twitter.com/Qyn8xxrUsS — Dominic Maas (@dominicjmaas) July 22, 2021

However, the Calculator interface is now developed with C #. This is interesting because the availability of the code allows any user to compile the application and test it. Microsoft has been slow to adopt the open source model, but it is a way to be transparent and to trust the community.

We’ll see if other system apps don’t take the same path as Calculator, and we’ll see them on GitHub as well. At the moment, it seems that Microsoft is still working on updating its applications for the launch of Windows 11. Mica is an effect that will gain importance and is built into all applications, including Microsoft Edge.