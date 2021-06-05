calculators and a headache! Discover the challenges of the last day of the regular phase – ScoopCube

the essentials Never has a 26th and final day been so indecisive at all levels, with problems in almost all phases. Overview of the many and sometimes unlikely scenarios. An evening full of twists and turns that you can follow live on ladepeche.fr. Saturday evening June 4th.

Aside from Lyon – Agen, this final lift promises to be exciting. For the race for the direct semifinals, which affects Toulouse, La Rochelle, Racing 92 or even Bordeaux-Bègles in an unlikely shot of three-cushion billiards (the two unlucky ones of the evening will console each other with a dam), to one of the last two qualifying tickets (Clermont, Toulon, Stade Français and Castres) and finally avoid a maintenance lock on the Pro D2 finalists (Bayonne and Pau).

Toulouse directly qualified:

– with at least one point in Bordeaux, regardless of the result of La Rochelle and Racing 92

– in the event of a loss without bonus (maximum 22 points without offensive bonus for the UBB), if La Rochelle does the same in Clermont or Racing 92 does not win with the offensive bonus against Brive, all cases of “equality” for “Red and Black”

La Rochelle directly qualified:

– by at least one draw in Clermont

– by losing with the defensive bonus if Racing does not defeat Brive with the offensive bonus or if Toulouse leaves Bordeaux without a bonus

– by losing without bonus if Toulouse does the same and Racing without bonus wins

Racing 92 directly qualified:

– with improved success against Brive, if Toulouse or La Rochelle are not at least a draw

– in the event of success without a bonus, if Toulouse or La Rochelle do not get at least one point

Bordeaux-Bègles directly qualified:

– if there is an improved success against Toulouse with at least 23 points difference, if La Rochelle scores at least one point in Clermont and Racing does not win against Brive

Clermont in the dam:

– if successful against La Rochelle

– in the event of a tie, when Toulon or Stade Français do not win and Castres does not win with the offensive bonus

– in the event of an increased loss, if Stade Français do not win, regardless of the result between Castres and Toulon

– in the event of increased defeat, when Stade Français wins and defeats Castres Toulon without the offensive bonus

– in the event of a non-subsidized defeat, if the Stade Français does not do better than a subsidized defeat and whatever the outcome between Castres and Toulon

– in the event of an unsupported defeat, when the Stade Français loses and Toulon wins or loses without a bonus

Toulon in the dam:

– with improved success, regardless of the result of Clermont against La Rochelle and of Paris in Bayonne

– if successful in Castres, if Clermont or the Stade Français do not win

– in the event of a tie, when Clermont (with or without bonus) and Paris lose

– Reinforced in case of defeat, if Clermont (without bonus) and Paris lose

French stadium in the jump-off:

– if successful in Bayonne, if Clermont does not win against La Rochelle or Toulon in Castres

– with increased success, when Toulon does not do so well

– in the event of a tie, when Clermont loses with no defense bonus, regardless of the outcome of Castres – Toulon

– in the event of a tie, when Castres wins without an offensive bonus and Clermont loses (with or without bonus)

Castres in the dam:

– if the success against Toulon improves, if Stade Français does not win in Bayonne or Clermont loses against La Rochelle

– in the event of success, when Stade Français (with or without bonus) and Clermont (without bonus) lose

Bayonne claimed:

– by at least one draw against Stade Français regardless of Pau’s result

Pau claimed:

– in the event of unsuccessful success against Montpellier, if Bayonne loses without a bonus

– with increased success, when Bayonne loses (with or without bonus)

Case of equality

In the event of a tie between one or more clubs, they will be decided based on all the points they have accumulated in their face-to-face confrontations. The following are the possible cases:

> Toulouse (17 points), La Rochelle (6), Racing 92 (5)

> Toulouse (8 points), La Rochelle (1)

> Toulouse (9 pts), races (0)

> Race 92 (5; + 4), La Rochelle (5 points; – 4),

> Bordeaux-Bègles (6 points); Clermont (3)

> Clermont (12 points), Toulon (11), Stade Français (4)

> Toulon (5 points), Clermont (4)

> Toulon (6 points), Stade Français (4)

> Clermont (8 points), Stade Français (0)

> Clermont (10 points), Castres (0)

> Clermont (18 points), Stade Français (9), Castres (1)

> Stade Français (9 points), Castres (1)

> Pau (8 points), Bayonne (1)