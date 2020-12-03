Calendar view arrives on Sharepoint and Microsoft lists

Microsoft has released a new feature that allows users to view list content in a calendar view in Microsoft and SharePoint lists. The information was first discovered by Twitter user Laurent Sittler. And the feature is now available to customers on all versions.

Microsoft and SharePoint lists launch Calendar view

With this change, Microsoft Lists users will now see four main views when configuring lists, such as List, Grid, Gallery, and Calendar. As the name suggests, the new experience will show all list items that use date column information, such as a calendar showing start date, end date, and title.

The #SharePoint calendar view for the list item is now available on at least targeted environments 💪🏻🥳 Lots of people will be happy! Thank you Santa 😁 # Microsoft365 # Office365 pic.twitter.com/LYaKNgvCn8

– Laurent Sittler (@ laul0_68) December 1, 2020

To be clear, users can still create custom views. To organize and display the most important elements, and it is also possible to create two different views. If you want to learn more about this feature, be sure to watch the video on YouTube.