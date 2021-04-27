California Governor Recall Election: California Governor Gavin Newsom Election Recall: Election to Impeach California Governor Gavin Newsome

Washington

California Governor Gavin Newsome is paying a heavy price for violating Corona restrictions and being negligent. Opposition parties have secured the signatures of 1.6 million people in the state to be removed from their governorship. From now on, the inhabitants of this American state will vote to re-elect their governor. However, the ballot handed to him will also include the option of keeping current governor Gavin Newsome in office. The California governor’s signature is said to require the resignation of at least 1 million people, but opposition parties have garnered support for an additional 6 lakh.

Why is Newsome dismissed from his post?

The governor of California is accused of being negligent during the Corona virus outbreak. In November 2020, as the United States battled the Corona infection hard, Newsom appeared to be eating at a fancy restaurant for his political adviser’s birthday. He himself came out and called on people to stay in the house.

Campaign launched from February 2020

The campaign to oust Newsome began as governor in February 2020. Corona did not have much influence in America at the time. The campaign was started by a conservative political group called the Patriot Coalition of California. The group launched a signature campaign in June 2020 to oust Newsome from the governorship. The organization alleged that the governor was in favor of foreign nationals and opposed the law of the land. Apart from that, he was also accused of failing to develop the state and raising taxes.

The governor of California is a member of Biden’s party

Gavin Newsome is the newly elected Democratic Party member of President Joe Biden. His term was drawing to a close in 2022. But, after this signing campaign, the people of California will now vote for the new governor this year. What’s great is that in this election, reality TV star Katiline Jenner can take on the role of opposition candidate in front of Newsome. Jenner is a former Olympian and a transgender celebrity with a big name in the United States.

No governor to be dismissed for the fourth time in American history

This will be the fourth time in American history that a state will vote to remove its governor prematurely. However, it will be the second chance at California State. Voters in this election will be asked whether they want Newsome to remain governor or another candidate to fill the post. If people show their support for Newsom, there will be no threat to their president.

Republicans don’t take over California

Experts who monitor California politics say it may be difficult for the opposition Republican Party to occupy the state. Because when Newsome became governor in 2018, he got over 60% of the vote. Second, California is considered a stronghold of the Democratic Party. From there, the last governor of the Republican Party was Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was elected in 2003 in a similar recall vote.