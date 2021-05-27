California gunfire victims: Fierce gunfire at a rail yard in the US, killing eight people, including Sikh civilians

San Jose (America)

U.S. officials have identified eight people killed in a shooting at a California rail yard. A Sikh person was also among those killed. Eight people were killed in a shootout on Wednesday by an employee of the railroad yard. The employee then committed suicide. Mass murder incidents have increased dramatically this year in the United States, which is suffering from the global outbreak of the corona virus.

The shootings took place in two buildings of the “Valley Transport Authority” (VTA) around 6.30 am Wednesday. The VTA provides buses, light rail, and other transit services in Santa Clara County. The county is the largest in the Bay Area and is home to Silicon Valley. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said: “When our officers arrived at the scene, he was firing bullets.” He later committed suicide. Most of the dead have long been employed at the transport agency.

County coroner’s office identified the dead

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office identified the dead as Paul Megia (42), Tapatejadeep Singh (36), Adrian Balleja (29), Jose DeGesas Hernandez (35), Timothy Michael Romo (49), Michael Joseph Rudometkin (40), Abdulwahab like Alagamandan (63) and Lars Kepelper Lane (63). The condition of a person injured in the incident remains critical. They worked as bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen and assistant superintendents.

Bagga Singh, the brother of Tapatejip Singh’s relationship, said Singh had worked as a light rail conductor for eight or nine years. He has a wife and two young children. Bagga said: “We heard that he killed people selectively, but I don’t understand why he killed him, because Tapatejdip had nothing to do with him.” He said he was told the attacker had targeted some people and let others go.

Bomb squad

San Jose city councilor Raul Peralezzo regretted the incident, saying Rudometkin, who was killed in the attack, was a close friend of his. Two law enforcement officials said the attacker was identified as Mon Cassidy, 57. Cassidy had been with the VTA since 2012. Investigators did not explain why Cassidy carried out the attack. A spokesperson for the sheriff said the demining team was searching there following the possibility of explosive devices at the railway premises.

District Attorney Jeff Rosen said the shooting incident likely occurred during a meeting. Cassidy’s ex-wife Cecilia Nelms told The Associated Press that Cassidy was by nature angry and had also been treated for her depression. He said Cassidy told him he wanted to kill those who work in the workplace. Nelms said, “I never believed her.” California Governor Gavin Newsom has expressed his sincere condolences for the incident.